Church group preps 300 salisbury steaks for those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville church group gave up their Saturday morning to prep over 300 free meals for members of the community in need. On the menu at the drive-thru event, a piping hot plate of Salisbury steak with sides.

Organizers say the event was a huge success, with cars lined up well ahead of the start time. Those volunteering at the giveaway said seeing the turnout at events like this let them know their work was worthwhile.

“It’s really a blessing. It touches my heart. I love working with people, so it’s really a good feeling and a good blessing to give back to the community,” said volunteer Kenyetta Ammons.

Organizers from the church group said they are planning to hold their next food giveaway at 8 A.M. next Saturday.