ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Highway 231 in Arab.

The home’s owner says he loves to decorate his yard because he loves Jesus. He also loves the fact that he lives near the highway so more people can see the lights when they drive by. He also took the time to decorate his workshop.

