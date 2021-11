TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The Salvation Army of the Shoals will host their Christmas Kickoff on Wednesday, November 10.

The event starts at 11 am at the Tuscumbia Depot & Roundhouse located at 204 West 5th Street, Tuscumbia, Alabama, 35674.

This will kick off the giving season with the Shoals Angel Tree and Kettle season.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page here.