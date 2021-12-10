Christmas events being moved due to severe weather threat

(WHNT) — Due to the threat of severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning, several Christmas and holiday events across North Alabama have been rescheduled or canceled.

See the full list:

DEKALB COUNTY

  • Fyffe Christmas in the Park | December 13 starting at 4 p.m. | Fyffe Town Park
  • Fyffe Christmas Parade | December 13 at 6 p.m. | Town of Fyffe
  • Geraldine Christmas Parade | December 11 at 3:30 p.m. | Town of Geraldine

JACKSON COUNTY

  • Scottsboro Christmas Parade | December 14 at 6 p.m. | Downtown Scottsboro

MADISON COUNTY

  • Owens Cross Roads Christmas Parade | December 11 at 1 p.m. | Town of Owens Cross Roads

MORGAN COUNTY

  • Decatur Cookie Walk | Canceled, refunds will be issued

