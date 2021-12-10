Christmas events being moved due to severe weather threat

(WHNT) — Due to the threat of severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning, several Christmas and holiday events across North Alabama have been rescheduled or canceled.
See the full list:
DEKALB COUNTY
- Fyffe Christmas in the Park | December 13 starting at 4 p.m. | Fyffe Town Park
- Fyffe Christmas Parade | December 13 at 6 p.m. | Town of Fyffe
- Geraldine Christmas Parade | December 11 at 3:30 p.m. | Town of Geraldine
JACKSON COUNTY
- Scottsboro Christmas Parade | December 14 at 6 p.m. | Downtown Scottsboro
MADISON COUNTY
- Owens Cross Roads Christmas Parade | December 11 at 1 p.m. | Town of Owens Cross Roads
MORGAN COUNTY
- Decatur Cookie Walk | Canceled, refunds will be issued
