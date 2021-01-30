Christmas Charities Year Round’s Mobile Closet has a new look

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas Charities Year Round’s Mobile Closet has gotten a new look with help from Teledyne Brown Engineering.

The Mobile Closet Program visits local schools to provide necessities to students. Necessities like school supplies, clothing, and hygiene products.

The new vehicle wrap around the Mobile Closet has been named Milton’s Mural after CCYR’s founder Milton Cummings, who also served as Teledyne Brown Engineering’s first President. The mural was designed to be interactive showing those much need supplies flying off to the children who need them the most.

The next stop for the Mobile Closet is McDonnell Elementary School at 9:30am on Wednesday, February 3rd. CCYR has implemented a COVID safe program to limit physical contact and keep everyone safe. They will be providing pre-packed, personalized bags to those in need.

Christmas Charities Year Round for help from the community. This can be done through the donation of kids clothing and hygiene items or through a financial donation.

More details can be found at the Christmas Charities Year Round website.