Christmas Charities Year Round hosting toy drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas Charities Year Round (CCYR) and Bridge Street Town Centre are teaming up to host a toy drive ahead of the holiday season.

From September 11-13, donation boxes will be available throughout Bridge Street to drop off new toy donations. CCYR will also accept unusable textiles including clothing, sheets, towels, rags, etc., for recycling.

Donation boxes will be found near or inside (in case of bad weather) of the following retailers:

Cafe 153

J. Jill

Kendra Scott

Mountain High Outfitters

Southern Living Store

Urban Cookhouse

For more information on the toy drive, click here.