Christmas assistance applications to open Sept. 8 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Families in Marshall County can begin signing up for Christmas assistance next month.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition helps provide gifts for children from low-income families.

People who want to apply can do so at Albertville First United Methodist Church, Boaz Rec Center and Guntersville Rec Center during the following times:

Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Only one adult per family will allowed inside the frailty to apply. No children are allowed. Families applying must bring the following information to be considered:

Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill, tax return) IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT, who must be a parent or legal guardian. Name of school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child. School name, school phone number, and student ID number for children being homeschooled. A list of every person who lives in your household. If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents. Proof of one the following (IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT): Copy of 2019 Tax Return

SSI Letter (current) – If another adult living in the household is working, proof of their income is required

Current Legal Paycheck Stub – Everyone that is working in the household

July and August Bank Statements – Showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household

Non-English speaking applicants must bring their own interpreter. More information on the program can be found on the Marshall County Christmas Coalition’s website.