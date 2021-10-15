Christina Nance was in Huntsville Police van 10 days before her body was found, family says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family members of Christina Nance say she crawled into a Huntsville Police Department van and was there 10 days before her body was found.

The time frame was given to them Friday by Huntsville police, a family representative said, after they viewed surveillance video of Nance, 29, climbing into the unused van in the police department’s parking lot.

Nance’s body was found Oct. 7 by a police officer who was walking by the van and saw her inside.

Police have said there was no sign of foul play in Nance’s death. They scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the case.

Nance’s family watched the video of her getting into the van Friday morning, family representative Frank Matthews said. The family plans to have a private autopsy conducted.

Huntsville police said Thursday they planned to release the video after it was shown to the family. When asked Friday morning, an HPD spokesperson did not have specifics on when it would be released.

Police have said the van where Nance’s body was found is only used occasionally to transport evidence and equipment.