CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is one of several artists who will be part of the Pepsi Rock the South festival in Cullman next summer.

Stapleton will be the main headliner for the festival, while acts like Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green will also perform. Other acts include Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina, and many more.

Originally from Kentucky, Stapleton was working as a songwriter and singer before releasing his first album, “Traveller,” in 2015. The album went on to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, collecting Country Album of the Year along the way and Best Country Performance with the title track.

Since his first album, Stapleton has collected eight Grammys, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and five Billboard Music Awards.

Traditionally held for two days in the summer, this year’s Rock the South will cover three days.

First starting in 2012, Rock the South began as a fundraiser for those affected by the 2011 tornadoes in central Alabama. As of 2022, the festival has raised nearly $1 million for local charities and organizations.

The festival will be held July 20-22 at York Family Farms in Cullman. Tickets for the festival will go on sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, click here.