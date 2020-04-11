Chiropractic care deemed essential service during COVID-19 outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Essential healthcare looks different to a lot of people. For some, a routine visit to the chiropractor is a necessary part of a healthy life.

Chiropractic care was deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 outbreak restrictions.

One provider in Huntsville, The Joint Chiropractic, says business has decreased, but patients are still thankful the practice’s doors are open.

“It’s not just about getting patients well, but keeping them well,” said Patrick Greco, a regional developer for The Joint. “Keeping their spine in line and pressure off their nervous system to allow their body to function more optimally.”

The nervous system connects to every other system in the body– every muscle system, every organ system. Greco says if you can keep your nervous system in a straight line, so to speak, it keeps you in tip-top shape to ward off anything else that may come your way, like an infection.

The Joint team has felt patients’ appreciation for keeping the practice’s door open during these challenging times.

“One thing I’ve noticed is a level of gratitude from our patients, that we are staying steadfast on our mission to help them approve their quality of life, and also just give patients a sense of normalcy,” Greco said.

The Joint’s mission is to “improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care.” They are standing by their mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are taking extra precautionary measures to maintain healthy and sanitary standards.