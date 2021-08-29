Chip Gaines haircut raises $300,000+ for St. Jude

Waco’s Chip Gaines has a new high and tight haircut, and it raised more than $300,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

FOX44 News told you about the fundraising event on Monday.

All of the donations will benefit St. Jude’s mission to treat children and find cures. For every fundraising milestone that was met, additional inches of hair was cut off.

Gaines got his much-anticipated haircut alongside 16-year-old St. Jude patient, Bailey. His hair will be donated to Children with Hair Loss, where it will be turned into a wig.

Chip and his wife Joanna are the Waco couple behind the Magnolia empire. Their most recent moves were to launch a cable network and to buy the Waco Tribune building.

In 2017, Gaines raised $230,000 by shaving his head during his first “Operation Haircut”. The new fundraiser runs through Friday.