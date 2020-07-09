Chilton County records system affected by Ransomware attack

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. – An IT company from New York is helping Chilton County’s government after a ransomware attack.

The county learned of the breach Tuesday morning. IT experts will remotely access Chilton County’s system to see what kind of damage was done.

All servers will stay shut down until they know which are secure.

The hack comes at one of the worst possible times.

“We just came out of being closed for more than two weeks because of COVID-19, so our employees are terribly behind,” said Joseph Parnell. the chairman of Chilton County Commission.

The commission doesn’t know if residential or employee information has been accessed.

County funds have not been impacted by this breach– and all accounts have been frozen.