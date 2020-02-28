Children’s toy shopping carts recalled due to laceration hazard

(WHNT) – Step2 recalled 17,000 toy grocery shopping carts due to laceration concerns.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Little Helper’s™ children’s grocery shopping cart’s basket can break into sharp pieces, posing a laceration hazard.

Step2 has received 22 reports of cart baskets breaking but no injuries have been reported.

The product was sold at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl’s and other stores nationwide and online at Step2.com from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $40.

Step2’s Little Helper’s Shopping Cart with the following model numbers and color combinations: 700000 (blue basket with tan cart,) 708500 (pink basket with white cart) and 8567KL (pink basket with gray cart). The grocery shopping carts measure 18.5 inches by 13 inches by 21.5 inches and have a shopping cart base and basket, four wheels and a doll seat. Only units with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included in this recall. The date code can be found on the center rib on the back of the basket below the handle. The model number is located on the product packaging.” U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers can contact Step2® for a free replacement shopping cart or a refund in the form of a $40 credit towards the purchase price of another Step2 product on www.Step2.com.