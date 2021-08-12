Children’s of Alabama treating record number of COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Children’s of Alabama is now treating a record number of COVID-19 positive patients.

According to a news release, the hospital is treating 22 COVID-19 inpatients as of August 12. Five patients are currently on a ventilator.

In comparison, Children’s of Alabama previous record was 13 COVID-19 positive patients in January, during the height of the pandemic in the state.

“This marked increase is due to the community spread of the Delta variant that is impacting younger people, including children,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The threat to Alabama is serious,” the statement continued. “There are three proven ways to slow the spread of this highly transmissible strain of the virus: vaccination for everyone 12 and up, masking, especially when indoors, and social distancing.”

For more on the state of COVID-19 in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.