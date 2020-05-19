Children’s of Alabama reminding parents regular pediatrician visits, vaccinations still important

It’s important to know that doctors from Children’s of Alabama say that vaccinations and well-child visits are still essential. To make sure both these things are still happening and doing so in a safe manner, pediatricians have adapted their hours and cleaning practices.

One pediatric infectious disease doctor says he’s seen a worrisome decrease in vaccinations as people stay at home.

He also says it’s not too late to catch up on vaccinations if your child has missed some and it’s important to get re-connected with your pediatrician’s office to get re-associated with what your child’s needs are.