CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Human remains were discovered Sunday in Pleasant View.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove tells News 2 a group of kids discovered the remains in the woods. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said there is an active scene near the area of Trent Road.

On Sunday, law enforcement searched a heavily wooded area behind a cul-de-sac on Jere Court.

News 2 spoke with Diane McPherson whose property backs up to the area. She said several nights ago, she remembered her dog demonstrating odd behavior.

“About 1 o’clock in the morning he just started barking and going crazy and so I opened the door and he just took off and it took me a while to get him back in the house,” McPherson said.

Although details are still forthcoming, she said the incident is unsettling.

“I truly hate that, I’m really surprised because this is such a good area, I mean you never hear of anything like that,” McPherson said.

No other information was released.