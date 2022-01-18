Childcare staffing crisis in Alabama is getting worse

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Child-care programs are contending with massive and unprecedented staffing shortages which are affecting parents throughout the state. One local daycare has been turning down desperate parents looking for childcare services because they just don’t have the staff to look after and teach their children.

Ms. Pat’s Child Care and Development in Madison was at one point one of the largest daycare providers in Alabama. They said they have tried nearly everything to put staffing back in place but that has been a difficult problem to solve.

“We got the space but we can’t take the children without staff. Do you know of anybody that wants a job,” says Brenda Campbell.

Campbell has been guiding children for 28 years. She’s been a teacher at Ms. Pat’s Child Care since 2008. Campbell says she’s seen the damage that the shutdown has done to the school and how it has affected enrollment.

The school turns down business each week because of the staffing shortage.

“We’re turning down at least 20-30 children a week because we don’t have a staff to cover all of the children. We have the spots but no staff to cover it,” she explained.

Campbell hopes the joy of watching kids learn new skills is enough for someone to want to take the job.

“It’s very rewarding to work with children because when that little light bulb comes on in their head it just warms your heart and I have been doing this for 28 years and it takes a lot to do it for that long,” she said.