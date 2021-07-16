Child Tax Credits Are Here & So Are Scammers!

From July 15 through December 2021, if you already registered and qualified for Enhanced Child Tax Credit Payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments through direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards.

These payments are an advance on the normal child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.

According to the FTC, when it comes to government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook. So, look out for con artists pretending to “help” you register late or get more money.

BBB and the FTC share these tips:

Avoid Impostor scams – Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, or email you.

Protect yourself from identity theft. Don’t give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.

Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only. No other government or private organization is involved in this program.

When someone requires payment by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is most likely a scam.

Source: BBB.org & the FTC

To find a business you can trust, check out BBB.org. To report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.