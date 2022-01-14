Child shot in Jefferson County, police say

MCDONALD CHAPEL, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was shot Friday night in Jefferson County, just west of Birmingham, police said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the shooting, which took place on Roanoke Street in the McDonald Chapel community.

Chief Deputy David Agee with JCSO said Friday night that the child’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Officers on the scene said the child was transported to Children’s of Alabama, a pediatric hospital in Birmingham.

