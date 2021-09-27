Child recovering after being shot in Alabama Sunday evening

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) – A child was struck by gunfire in Eufaula Sunday evening and airlifted for treatment.

According to a press release from the Eufaula Police Department, units were dispatched to Jackson Street on the west side of the city after receiving a call about a child bleeding severely. Police said another juvenile made the call to 9-1-1.

When officers arrived around 7:00 p.m., they found an eight-year-old child who had a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. The child was taken by Eufaula Rescue to Medical Center Barbour and then airlifted by helicopter to another facility.

Police believe the injury is non-life-threatening.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, but an investigation continues. At this time, police believe the shooting was caused by a “negligent discharge.”

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.