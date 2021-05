DECATUR, Ala. — A child was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle at the end of the Alabama Jubilee Festival, Decatur police said Monday.

The child was hit by a slow-moving vehicle as people left after the festival’s fireworks show, police said.

The child did not appear to be seriously injured and was taken to a hospital by family members. Police did not have an update on the child’s condition, but said they were investigating the incident.