Child dies after sledding accident in Brentwood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nine-year-old boy has died after a sledding accident in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Hickey, the Assistant Chief of Police in Brentwood, said the child was riding on a tube, along with three other children, being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV that was driven by the boy’s father.

As the tube was sliding through snow and ice, it collided with a mailbox, critically injuring the nine-year-old, according to Hickey.

He said the boy was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The three other children were not hurt, Hickey added.