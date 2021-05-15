Child dies after being hit by car in Toney

MADISON COUNTY, Ala – A 13-year-old boy died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Toney Saturday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call came in around 8:22 p.m. Crews responded to the scene on Browning Drive near Mount Lebanon Road.

Webster confirmed that the child was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition,

Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that the boy later died.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

ALEA is investigating the crash. At this time Bailey said no charges have been filed.

