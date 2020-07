MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A child under the age of 5 was airlifted to a hospital after a near-drowning incident in Eva.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home off of Hwy 55 in Morgan County on Wednesday.

The deputies performed CPR on the child before emergency responders arrived.

There is no update on the child’s condition at this time.

Deputies administer CPR as area first responders respond to a potential drowning in the Eva Community involving a small child. Air Evac underway. pic.twitter.com/BWU8nG7NWM — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) July 23, 2020