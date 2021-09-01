Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson announces departure from News 19

WHNT/WHDF News 19’s Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson is leaving the station. His last day at the station will be October 1. Simpson is moving out of the TV industry, and accepted a position with Dynetics Inc, in Huntsville as an analyst. Jason joined WHNT as Chief Meteorologist in 2012.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. The decision comes down to making family a priority. The new position allows for new growth professionally, and it gives alignment with my family that we’ve never had before. I am so looking forward to being home in the evenings when my wife Lacey and my children Walt, Shelby, Brody are home.” Jason said today.

““Jason is an exceptional broadcast meteorologist and his outstanding severe weather tracking skills have served this community and our viewers well,” News 19 President and GM Stan Pylant said. “We appreciate and thank Jason for all his efforts and hard work during his 10 years with News 19. We understand his reasons for moving on to a different opportunity, to have more time to spend with his family. We thank Jason for helping our community stay safe during times of severe weather.”

Simpson’s skill in pinpointing weather trouble, sometimes down to a precise street block, made him a standout meteorologist and a favorite among viewers.

“Jason is one of the best in hand-tracking a storm. After storms, we usually get countless e-mails and phone calls from viewers thankful that Jason responsibly gave guidance to our community of the severity of a storm,” News 19 News Director Paul Caron said. “He has always cared about this community. He has never over-hyped a storm for the sake of ratings. We are going to miss him. We wish Jason, Lacey and their kids the best of luck in this new chapter.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the Chief Meteorologist at WHNT, and even more of an honor to serve alongside Ben, Alex and Jessica on an incredible weather team,” Simpson said.

Jason has been an outstanding partner with the community. He’s worked with many groups, including Castin‘ ‘N Catchin,’ the charity fishing tournament that benefits the Pediatric & Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children’s of Alabama.

Prior to starting at News 19, Jason was no stranger to the Tennessee Valley. He is a native of North Alabama and he was previously the morning meteorologist at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham.

Jason began his career while still in college working part-time at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi. After college, he worked at WTOK-TV and ABC 17 (KMIZ) in Columbia, Missouri.

“It’s not easy to leave a place you love and people you love to serve. I will miss working with this team, and I’m eternally grateful to WHNT and everyone in Alabama and Tennessee that welcomed us with open arms, supported us through hard times of sickness, and allowed me to be a part of daily life through the platforms of WHNT,” Jason said.