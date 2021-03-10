Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson and family host ‘thank you’ fundraiser for healthcare heroes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s no secret that medical workers save lives every day — but oftentimes their work does not get acknowledged after a patient is discharged, but one family is making sure that does not happen; that is the family of our own Chief Meteorologist, Jason Simpson.

Jason and his wife Lacey are in the middle of wrapping up a T-shirt fundraiser, with proceeds from each T-shirt purchase going to two hospitals that helped diagnose and treat their son Brody at the beginning of this year.

Brody had a very rare congenital defect, one that only occurs in two percent of people.

He spent the past year facing illnesses and pain while specialists at multiple hospitals searched for the cause. Doctors found the problem on New Year’s Day and performed a life-saving surgery.

“The colorectal center at Nationwide Children’s in Columbus, along with our doctors at Huntsville Hospital discovered the problem that was making him so sick back in the fall. The coordination between the two hospitals was incredible. They were able to find the problem and save his life,” Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson said.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to both Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The Simpsons say the fundraiser is a way to show their overwhelming gratitude, and they’d love those in the Tennessee Valley to get involved too.

The shirts read “Team Brody” on the front and “It takes guts to be brave” on the back, for Brody’s incredible strength throughout the process of finding the problem and ultimately fixing it.

You can find a link to the T-shirts here.