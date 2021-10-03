Chief, community express anger over shooting suspect’s past

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The pain for Sheffield Police Department and the rest of its community are still setting in after Sgt. Nick Risner’s life was cut short by a gun investigators say suspect Brian Lansing Martin used in a shootout with officers.

“I hope the one that did all the shooting and stuff will get what he deserves,” Sheffield resident Brad Hamm said. “Prison time, whatever it takes.”

According to court records, Martin is a former convict. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2011 death of his father.

But he was released from prison just three years later.

“I feel awful,” Kristen Stamper said. “Anybody that murders somebody should be kept in prison. I mean he should be locked up. He should be kept there.”

Jay Town, a former district attorney for the Northern District of Alabama says more needs to be found out to ensure a former convict like Martin can’t get the chance fire on law enforcement ever again.

“If (Martin) didn’t serve the sentence that he was given for some early parole reason or something like that, well yeah we need to look at that system,” Town said. “But otherwise we just need to be patient (to find more facts). But I understand why Sheffield PD and the families of these officers would feel like the justice system failed them.”

In fact, that’s exactly the stance that Chief Ricky Terry expressed to a crowd at Saturday night’s vigil honoring Risner’s memory.

“The justice system has failed tremendously,” Terry said. “If that coward (Martin) would have still been in prison serving his ten years, that would not have happened. So I encourage every one of you to go to your representatives in Montgomery. Something’s got to change.”