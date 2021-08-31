Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game announces gameday activities for fans

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 31: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl signage is seen as confetti falls after the Houston Cougars won 38-24 over the Florida State Seminoles during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. — Fans attending this Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between Alabama and Miami will have plenty of activities around Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of kickoff.

According to a news release, all activities ahead of the game will take place outdoors and feature live music, food and interactive activities, and a variety of contests and giveaways.

The current timeline for pre-game events will include:

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Tailgate Town, an outdoor tailgating event at the International Plaza.

Tailgate Town, an outdoor tailgating event at the International Plaza. 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Award-winning country music band Old Dominion will perform.

Award-winning country music band Old Dominion will perform. 1:25 p.m.: Alabama Team Walk from The Home Depot Backyard to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Alabama Team Walk from The Home Depot Backyard to Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1:30 p.m.: Miami Team Walk from The Home Depot Backyard to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Earlier this week, the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game announced its COVID-19 protocols for the game.

Officials say the roof at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open and masks encouraged. Masks will be required in all enclosed spaces, including clubhouse areas, the press box, retail store, and other enclosed rooms.

Additionally, the stadium will continue the enhanced cleaning guidelines throughout the facility and provide contactless payment options at all concessions and retail areas. Stadium staff will be required to wear masks.

The game is expected to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.