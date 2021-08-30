Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game announces COVID-19 protocols for fans

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 31: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl signage is seen as confetti falls after the Houston Cougars won 38-24 over the Florida State Seminoles during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on December 31, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game has announced its COVID-19 protocols for fans ahead of the games this Labor Day weekend.

Officials say the roof at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open and masks encouraged, but not required in open air spaces for both the Alabama vs. Miami game on September 4 and the Louisville vs. Ole Miss game on September 6.

Masks will be required in all enclosed spaces, including clubhouse areas, the press box, retail store, and other enclosed rooms.

Additionally, the stadium will continue the enhanced cleaning guidelines throughout the facility and provide contactless payment options at all concessions and retail areas. Stadium staff will be required to wear masks.

“Our policy decisions were made after careful consideration and discussions with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and our participating teams,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “These protocols are consistent with all other recent events hosted at the stadium, and fan response has been very positive.”