Chicago poodle teaches himself how to skateboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During this time of social distancing, it's a great time to learn a new skill, or pick up a new hobby.

Apparently, it's a great time for dogs to learn something new, too! This is Dude, a poodle in Chicago who taught himself to skateboard.

He might still need to work on his sense of direction, but one things for sure, Dude really knows how to put a smile on our face!

His owner Michelle says she hopes this will help spread some cheer during this rough time.

"When I bring Dude out here, 90 percent of it is for everybody that's passing by, to see their smiles and laughter, and they bring out their cameras. People go around the block to get a second shot."

Michelle says dude even has a girlfriend, and says she likes to surf on top of the buggy he rides in.