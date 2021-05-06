Cherokee Ridge residents pass incorporation vote

ARAB, Ala.- What was just a golf course community a few days ago is now its own municipality. Cherokee Ridge Country Club residents near Arab voted in a special election Tuesday to incorporate.

There were 140 yes’s and 17 no’s to become Marshall County’s newest town.

The golf course has been around since the early 1990s, but members told News 19 they have been thinking of incorporating for around ten years.

With more than 100 homes already, they are looking forward to future growth and security.

“What we’ve done is made it more secure for this area. Towns don’t normally go out of business so Cherokee Ridge will be here 20, 30, 40 years in the future, grow and continue to be this wonderful place to live,” explained Paul Harris, President of Cherokee Ridge Country Club Property Owners Association.

The next step is for Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy to set a municipal election to elect a mayor and council members.