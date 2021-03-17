Cherokee Ridge community to vote to incorporate into Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Many Cherokee Ridge residents are working to turn their golf course community into a legitimate municipality.

They went through the incorporation process and are now just waiting to vote.

Cherokee Ridge Country Club has grown into more than just a golf course since its creation in the early 90s.

With more than 100 homes already and more being built, the residents are now pushing to incorporate into Marshall County.

“The flavor that I get in the community is that most people, most of our residents are for incorporation,” said Property Association member Wayne Martin.

Martin told News 19 that after numerous community meetings since 2017, they got to work.

Probate Judge Andrea Lecroy said they successfully filed multiple petitions with resident signatures, a plat of boundaries, and a legal description.

“This is not an overnight process. We’re looking at this 10 to 20 to 30 years down the road. One of the reasons we decided to go through this process is with the growth that’s going on in the Huntsville area, we wanted to control our own destiny and we also wanted to be able to have a seat at the table as being a municipality,” added Martin.

He said by incorporating they have the ability to share revenue with the state and county, create revenue through sales tax, and even apply for federal or state grants for infrastructure improvements if needed.

“The big hurdle is to incorporate and once that happens we’re going to definitely set down, put our heads together and see where we want to go in this process,” Martin explained.

The election to incorporate is scheduled for May 4, 2021 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Cherokee Ridge Golf Course clubhouse.

Only community members who are registered to vote can cast their ballot.

If passed, Lecroy will make the order for incorporation and then order another election for mayor and councilmembers.

Martin said those elected officials will all be volunteer part-time leaders.