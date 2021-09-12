Cherokee Police to maintain presence at Little League home games after ‘disturbance’

CHEROKEE, Ala. — The Cherokee Police Department will be present at all future Little League home games after a “disturbance” Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, Chief Phillips stated, “Law enforcement will now be present at ALL the Little League home games at Cherokee Football Stadium permanently.”

“The safety and security of our children and parents are high priorities,” the post stated. “Our children deserve to play the game without having to see adults act disorderly in public.”

The post did not state what the “disturbance” was on Saturday night.