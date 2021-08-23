Cheesecake Factory plans October opening at Bridge Street, now hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Cheesecake Factory has started hiring for a planned October opening in its new location at Bridge Street Town Centre.

The company said Monday it is looking to hire more than 250 people to work at the restaurant, which is located in the old Cantina Laredo location at the outdoor shopping center.

The Huntsville location will be the second Cheesecake Factory in Alabama. The other is located at the Summit shopping center in Birmingham.

Line and prep cooks, bartenders, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts are all being hired.

People who are interested in working there can apply online at this link.