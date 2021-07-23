Charges dropped for two men accused in Florence home invasion

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department has dropped the charges for two men accused of a home invasion on July 9.

A victim and witness identified Lavale Cooper and Oscar Steven Woods as the offenders. But, during the investigation, detectives discovered evidence that did not support the initial report.

The home invasion took place in the 700 block of East Tombigbee Street.

After consulting with the DA’s office, charges against Cooper and Woods are dismissed. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News