(NEXSTAR) — If you are one of our viewers who watches our newscasts online via WHNT.com or on our WHNT News 19 app, we have some changes for you in the new year.

Starting on the evening of January 12, News 19’s newscasts will no longer stream online in real-time. They will instead stream on a two-hour delay. For example, the 4 p.m. newscast will be streamed at 6 p.m., and the 5 p.m. newscast will stream at 7 p.m. So on and so forth!

This decision was made by Nexstar Media Group leaders in order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite and telco partners.

Going forward, News 19’s Digital Team will be putting video clips from newscasts shortly after they air for our viewers to find in our Video Center. There you will be able to see the highlights and top stories of the day, hopefully just a few minutes after they air.

News 19 takes our commitment to public safety seriously, and this will NOT affect severe weather live streams or breaking news live streams. We will still stream severe weather coverage, press conferences, breaking news and digital specials as normal.

This does NOT affect News 19’s newscasts on TV and you are encouraged to tune in to watch on WHNT/Channel 19 if you are able.

We know this is an inconvenience to our loyal live stream watchers, and News 19 wants to do everything we can to make this transition easier.

If you have any questions about this transition, reach out to interactive@whnt.com and we will be happy to answer them.