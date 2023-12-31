(WHTM) – The price to ship your letters and packages is going up in the new year.

Starting Jan. 21, 2024, the price for a First-Class Forever U.S. Postage Stamp will increase from 66 cents to 68 cents, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The prices for domestic postcard stamps will also increase by two cents from 51 cents to 53 cents and international postcards will increase from $1.50 to $1.55.

In addition to stamp prices increasing, the price to send priority mail and other postal services will also increase on Jan. 21.

USPS Ground Advantage prices will increase by 5.4 percent, Priority Mail service prices will increase by 5.7 percent, and Priority Mail Express service prices will increase by 5.9 percent.

The price for USPS Connect Local will remain unchanged.

“As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan,” said the Postal Service in October.

The Postal Service says its prices “remain among the most affordable in the world” and would “offer a great value in shipping.”