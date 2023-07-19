The Weather Authority is tracking a chance of isolated showers and storms for Thursday afternoon. A cluster of showers and storms will form to our north and move toward the southeast. Data has been showing the majority of the rain missing us to the northeast, however, some isolated storms could make their way here. IF they do, the ingredients will be favorable for damaging winds. Hail could also occur. There’s enough wind shear to give us a low tornado threat, especially east of I-65. Stay weather aware!

The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk (1/5) for Thursday for an isolated severe storm.

Scattered showers and storms are also likely on Friday with a cold front moving in. Damaging winds will accompany the strongest although hail and localized flooding will be threats. Stay with the Weather Authority and get our Live Alert 19 weather app!