Chamber to host community softball game at Toyota Field

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Local leaders will host Redstone Arsenal in a community softball game on Tuesday.

The event, presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, is part of the annual Armed Services Celebration, which will honor Redstone Arsenal for its 80 years of service to the nation.

News 19’s Greg Screws will emcee the game featuring Team Redstone vs. the North Alabama Rockets, which is made up of local elected officials.

Participating officials include: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong, Huntsville Multicultural Affairs Officer Kenny Anderson, Huntsville City Council members Devyn Keith and Frances Akridge, State Representative Rex Reynolds, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, and more.

Parking and admission are free, while concessions will be for sale. Gates open at 5 p.m.