Chamber seeks parent input on childcare for upcoming school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Madison County Chamber has created a survey for parents in the county who may need help with their child’s remote school learning.

Huntsville, Madison and Madison County schools will start school virtually for the first nine weeks of the year.

For parents who may not be able to supervise their children during the virtual learning time, the Chamber has created a survey to get some basic information. There is a Spanish language version here.

The Chamber said results of the survey will be shared with its partners to help identify solutions for working parents.