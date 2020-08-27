Chamber launches Childcare Fund for non-profits helping with supervised learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With parents juggling work and digital learning across Madison County, the business community is stepping up. The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce has launched a childcare fund with the help of Toyota Alabama, Raytheon Technologies and the Junior League.

The fund now has $50,000 ready to be distributed to supervised learning programs like the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club. The chamber hopes to continue to raise money should the COVID-19 situation lead to more changes at school.

“If they go back to a staggered schedule, it will address students who are not in school on that particular day and it’s also there if we go back and the school has to close. It will be available to care for those students as well,” said Lucia Cape, the Senior VP of Economic Development, Industry Relations & Workforce for the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce.

The funds will be made available through grants.

