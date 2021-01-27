Chairman Dale Strong delivers state of Madison County address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Chairman Dale Strong of the Madison County Commission radiated with confidence as he touched on several elements of the local economy, Wednesday.

“The state of Madison County is strong, vibrant, on solid and steady ground and we are ready to meet the challenges of 2021,” said Strong as he closed his address.

Strong touched on several topics in his full address which can be seen below.

The Chiarman says Madison County continues to account for more than 10 percent of Alabama’s gross domestic production. As a county, Madison ranks second in the state.

Strong also pointed to growth among universities located in Madison County. UAH recently hit 6 straight years of student enrollment growth. Chairman Strong added the good university news doesn’t stop there.

“Alabama A&M University received a competitive award from Microsoft to support and advance cybersecurity applications in the learning environment. And Oakwood University is ranked as one of the top regional colleges in the south by U.S. News and Report.”

As for county services, the commission is looking at changes within the courthouse as Madison County prepares to open the service center which will serve multiple purposes.

“It will making it easier and faster to do business. The new service center will free up more space in the courthouse for more judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit which see’s the highest case load in the state of Alabama,” said Strong in his address.

The speech did not address major road projects and lightly touched on major building developments. Chairman Strong instead said he looks forward to breaking ground on several businesses in 2021.