MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Three volunteer fire departments were called to a house fire Saturday morning.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department said Central VFD was the first department to arrive at a house fire on Webster Road.

The initial fire call came in at 7:28 a.m.

The Moores Mill and Killingsworth Cove VFDs were called in for mutual aid, and the fire was extinguished at 8:15 a.m.

Crews were still on scene working to extinguish hotspots around 9:15 a.m. Nobody was injured.