Census participation more important than ever, Ivey says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey says even though people's attention may be on the coronavirus outbreak, it's more important than ever that they participate in this year's census.

Ivey said Wednesday that Alabamians need to participate or risk losing representation in Congress, as well as millions of dollars in funding that is derived from the census. She said this year's participation rate needs to exceed the 72 percent participation rate recorded in 2010.

"The COVID-19 pandemic shows the importance of state representation on a national level," Ivey said. "If we lose a representative due to a low Census count, that would mean one less voice advocating for Alabama’s needs during critical times in the future."

Alabamians can participate in the 10-question Census online at www.my2020Census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by paper form — all without coming into contact with a Census taker.

The Census has changed some of its scheduling and policies due to the spread of COVID-19.