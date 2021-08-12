Census: Over 700,000 Alabamians, 1 in 5 children live below poverty line

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Approximately 15.5% of Alabama’s population lives below the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

About 21.4% of the state’s population under 18 falls beneath that line, meaning an average of one in five children in the state lives below the poverty level.

Approximately 23.5% of the Black population sits below the poverty line, while 11.8% of Alabama’s white population falls below it.

According to the report, 29.2% of Alabamians who did not complete high school fall under the poverty line, a statistic that could cause a stir as discussions of rising minimum wage continue amid labor shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, 13.9% of Alabama’s men fall below the poverty line, but 16.9% of women living in the state fall below the line, a discrepancy perhaps caused by a continued wage gap between the two genders.

To look at more Census data according to poverty levels, click here.