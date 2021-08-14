CENSUS: Here’s how every North Alabama county’s population changed

(WHNT) — North Alabama’s population has boomed over the last decade, according to new data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

Huntsville also claimed the top spot as the most populous city in the state, overtaking Birmingham.

Statewide, Alabama grew more than 2.5% from 2010 to 2019 based on population estimates. The state now has 5,024,279 residents as opposed to 4,779,736 in the last census.

Here’s how each North Alabama county’s population changed over the last ten years, per new data from the 2020 U.S. Census:

Colbert County: 57,227, up from 54,428 in 2010

DeKalb County: 71,608, up from 71,109 in 2010

Franklin County: 32,113, up from 31,704 in 2010

Jackson County: 52,579, down from 53,227 in 2010

Lauderdale County: 93,564, up from 92,709 in 2010

Limestone County: 103,570, up from 82,782 in 2010

Madison County: 388,153, up from 334,811 in 2010

Marshall County: 97,612, up from 93,019 in 2010

Morgan County: 123,421, up from 119,490 in 2010

For full data from the 2020 U.S. Census, visit census.gov.