Census deadline quickly approaching

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The deadline to complete the 2020 Census quickly approaches.

City leaders say over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. Census data determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. The data is also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.

The results also determine where communities need new schools, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.

Census data also decides how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs.

