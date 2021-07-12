Celebrating life: A Muscle Shoals woman turns 101

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Cypress Cove Center in Muscle Shoals recently held a special event for one of their residents. Miss Mamie Landsell celebrated her 101st birthday.

Last year, the pandemic caused Miss Landsell to miss out on her 100th birthday, but that wouldn’t be the case this time.

She was able to ring in her golden age with friends and family surrounding her, as well as two Muscle Shoals police officers, who wouldn’t arrest her since it was her birthday, they said.

Miss Landsell says she doesn’t have a secret to her longevity, simply, “just a good support system”.

“I’m happy I’ve lived a good life or have tried to”, said Landsell. “Everybody is so wonderful here and Chris and Amy has went out of their way to make us all happy here and this is just like home.”

Chris and Amy would be the two Cypress Cove employees who planned the entire celebration.

Although she says she doesn’t have some secret to her longevity, those who know her at the center say it’s her love for Alabama Football.