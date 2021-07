HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cecil Ashburn Drive will be closed in both directions beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Crews will be working to remove a hazardous tree in the area.

The closure is expected to last about an hour.

Alternates routes into town to consider can be 431 to Governor’s Drive or Rock Cut Road to the U.S. 72, then head west.

If you’re farther south by New Hope, Hobbs Island Road to Memorial Parkway is also an option.