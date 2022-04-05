DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Calhoun Community College’s next CDL class is full. In fact, all of the spots filled up, just hours after registration opened on March 23, 2022.

Jillian Christensen, a workforce solutions assistant at Calhoun, told News 19, “I believe that is the first time it’s filled that quickly.”

“I mean we usually have registration open for at least a few weeks typically, but this time it was just one day,” she stated.

The interest in Calhoun’s CDL classes come at a good time, as there is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers. In a report from the American Trucking Association, the shortage is estimated to surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030.

For 2022, the report estimates there is a shortage of more than 80,000 drivers.

Getting a CDL is a great option for someone who is looking to switch careers, or start a career in an in-demand field. The money isn’t terrible either. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the median salary for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers to be $47,130 a year.

“CDL is one of those things, there is always going to be a need for truck drivers, so the is job security there,” Christensen said.

In addition to a truck driver shortage, Christensen said there are new regulations for when it comes to getting a CDL.

“It actually requires individuals to go through a prescribed program of theory and hands on training,” she stated.

The new Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) regulations went into effect on February, 7, 2022.

News 19 asked Christensen if she thinks Calhoun will continue to see an increase in CDL class registration, now that the regulations are in place.

“I really do, since now they are required to go through a training program that is on the training provider registry through federal motor carrier safety administration,” she concluded. “I definitely think that most schools will be pretty booked.”

Christensen says the next CDL class starts on May 31.